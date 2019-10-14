Car Stuck In Air By Underage Teen Driver

Raleigh police responded to an accident Saturday involving an underage teen with two other under-aged passengers.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Milburnie Road and Chatham Lane.

“I couldn’t believe what I (saw), a car dangling from the wires there,” explained Gary Antwon Williams, who found the four-door Nissan stuck in the air, with only its grill touching the ground. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its passenger side doors and windows.

Both the driver and passengers were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

Source: ABC11.com

