List Of Free Weekend Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

SATURDAY OCT. 12TH

An Invitation for Trans4mation                                                 10/12/19

Vendor Fair  10:00am – 2:00pm

Woodlawn Middle School

3970 Mebane Rogers Road  Mebane, NC  27302

We are An Invitation for Trans4mation, a grassroots, minority- and women-operated nonprofit founded in 2012 as a family resource center. We work to help people develop their best self emotionally, socially and occupationally. It is our desire to help the community in a variety of ways and the vendor fair is just another way for us to give back. This fair will promote community engagement with small business owners and will allow the public to patronize those in their local and surrounding communities.

For more information:  919-884-6080.

 

Young Entrepreneurs Expo 2019                                                    10/12/19

2:00-5:00pm

Hayti Heritage Center

804 Old Fayetteville St. Durham, NC  27701

Celebrate entrepreneurship! Enjoy Live entertainment, young bosses and Kidpreneurs vending, networking and alot of fun for all ages.

For more information:  https://YEExpo2019.eventbrite.com

919-638-7252

