Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double Album For 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

Raheem DeVaughn

With The Love Reunion out now, Raheem DeVaughn steps back inside The Quiet Storm with KG Smooth to discuss his thought process through the new album, how he’s already prepping a NEW double-disc album for 2020, how deep his Houston ties go, how he views relationships versus situationships, why he’s an advocate for Domestic Violence Awareness and so so much more!

“I got a double CD coming out in 2020, called 2020 Love Affairs,” DeVaughn says. “I got 20 bangers on there. It’s definitely going to be 20 records and it’s been 10 years since I dropped my last double disc, The Love & War Masterpiece so we’re going to 2020 with 2020 Love Affairs. Each song is gonna deal with different things that happen in love affairs, infidelity, the one that got away, heartbreak, one night stands, threesomes, all of that.”

Watch the full interview below!

was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

