“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Dr. Lola On Breast Cancer Signs

Duke surgeon Dr. Oluwandamilola “Lola” Fayanju has been treating breast cancer patients for years at Duke University. Today she was our guest for Working Mom Wednesday in recognition of “breast cancer awareness month.”

As a working mom herself she sees and understands the struggles that working moms have when it comes to being diagnosed and having to go through treatments with breast cancer.

Listen as she talks with Melissa about early signs, the most important things we should do to reduce our chances and when we should get screened…..

Oluwadamilola “Lola” Fayanju, MD, MA, MPHS Surgical Oncologist

Assistant Professor of Surgery Assistant Professor in Population Health Sciences Associate Director, Associate Director, Duke Forge Duke University School of Medicine Director, Breast Clinic, Durham VA email: lola.fayanju@duke.edu office: 919-681-9156 fax: 919-660-8608 pager: 919-970-5799 @DrLolaFayanju

“I am a surgeon who focuses on the care of people with both malignant and benign breast disease. I feel privileged to be able to care for patients as they live through and beyond a diagnosis with breast cancer, and I feel fortunate to be able to offer them world-class care here at Duke Health. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring the beautiful trails, great food and vibrant atmosphere of the Triangle with my husband and our children.”

