Tameka ” Tiny” Harris was having such an amazing weekend at Tyler Perry’s gala at his new studio, and then the next day she fell victim to a burglary.

According to 11 Alive News, on Sunday night the reality star and singer-songwriter told Atlanta police that someone broke into her 2019 Lamborghini. Apparently, they stole $750,000 worth of jewelry that was in a blue velour bag in her vehicle.

Her diamond wedding ring was one of the items reportedly taken, along with a few watches and rings.

Authorities said there were no signs of anyone breaking into or damaging the car. There were also no surveillance cameras in the area, 11 Alive News added.

While the Xscape singer has yet to comment publicly about the break-in, she keeps it positive by sharing a picture of her, hubby T.I., Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at Perry’s luxurious studio opening.

“On a lighter note…this happen the other night!! What better strong, successful black woman/women could I have met!! @oprah & @gayleking Thx to @tylerperry the room was filled with nothing short of incredible Black excellence. Definitely, a night to remember ,” she wrote.

We hope her valuables are returned to her. We hope she’s got insurance!

RELATED NEWS:

Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit On Ed Sheeran’s Hit Song

Duchess Of Uh-Oh: Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress Design Might Have Been Stolen

LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Burglarized

Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Tiny Harris’ Lamborghini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com