Woman In SUV Hit By Bullets While Driving In Raleigh

Ambulance at night, speeding

Source: Piccell / Getty


 

Raleigh police are still investigating an incident where a woman was injured by bullets while driving down Hill St. near New Bern Ave. Police report that the bullets hit the SUV around 2am and several shots hit the vehicle before the woman pulled over on East St. for help.

Police say they are not sure if the woman was injured by the bullets or by shattered glass, but was taken to the local hospital.

