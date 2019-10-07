12yr Old NC Boy Dragged By School Bus

Zion Baker, 12, was getting off his school bus last Wednesday when the bus doors shut on his backpack, trapping him as he was dragged 10 feet before he got free. Once free the back tire of the bus ran over his arm.

All this happening without the driver noticing that anything was wrong. The boys mother, Serena Thomas, says her son suffered injuries to his wrist and elbow and “scrapes and bruises.”

The mother told WNCN that the bus driver called her, telling her what happened.

