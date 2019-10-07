Michael Rapaport Brings the Laughs, Talks “Higher Learning” Role,+ Dishes Housewives Drama! [Watch]

| 10.07.19
Everyone’s favorite white man stopped by the Quick Silva Show! Comedian Michael Rapaport stopped by and brought the laughs! He talked about his first major role in John Singleton’s “Higher Learning” where he played a racist character named Remmy. He said that he was nervous that people would type cast him after taking a role as a major racist but he says that over he’s been embraced in the role.

If you didn’t know Michael is HUGE Housewives fan, he got straight into the drama on this season of Real Housewives of Potomac. It’s certainly been a breakout season for the Potomac housewives and Michael was NOT shy about his thoughts on the scandal that rocked the season. Leah asked about his thoughts on Michael Darby’s sexual assault allegations and Rapaport became very candid on what his thoughts were. While he said he can’t answer straight out yes or no, he definitely can confirm that he suspects that something has gone down with Michael Darby.

 

 

