Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix has broken the world record previously held by Usain Bolt for the most gold medals of any athlete at the track and field World Championships.

Not even a year after giving birth, 33-year-old Felix won a gold medal in the Team USA’s mixed-gender 4x400m relay race at the World Championships on Sunday, according to reports from ABC. This marks the sprinter’s 12th gold medal.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I think everything I went through this year … it just brings it all back that it’s so much bigger than myself,” Felix told ESPN at the championship.

SEE ALSO: Fastest Man In The World? 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt

Allyson returned to running just eight months after having her daughter by cesarean section, which also included some pregnancy complications that had her in the hospital with her newborn for nearly a month. Earlier this year, she was also included in the highly-publicized lawsuit against Nike filed in May, where female athletes accused the company of penalizing them for being pregnant.

The proud new mother has garnered praise from a lot of celebrities, now officially having the most gold medals in World Championship history. This news, along with the fact that she did so only months after giving birth to her daughter, even caught the attention of Michelle Obama, who sent her well wishes to Felix and even used the hashtag, #BlackMamaMagic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Breaks Usain Bolt’s Record Only 10 Months After Giving Birth was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: