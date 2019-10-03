CLOSE
The Triangle’s #2 In The Nation For Real Estate

#BlackWealthMatters: New Housing Crisis Poses Major Threat To Minority Homeownership

Raleigh Durham comes in No. 2 and Charlotte No. 4 among the nation’s hottest real estate markets, says a major new study.

The 41st annual report from the Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers cites a wide variety of factors, from tech jobs to real estate investment, in calculating the ratings.

Austin – a rival with Triangle for economic development projects and tech recruitment – tops the list.

Read more at WRALtechwire.com  (source)

The Triangle’s #2 In The Nation For Real Estate  was originally published on thelightnc.com

