The Triangle’s #2 In The Nation For Real Estate

Raleigh Durham comes in No. 2 and Charlotte No. 4 among the nation’s hottest real estate markets, says a major new study.

The 41st annual report from the Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers cites a wide variety of factors, from tech jobs to real estate investment, in calculating the ratings.

Austin – a rival with Triangle for economic development projects and tech recruitment – tops the list.

Read more at WRALtechwire.com (source)

