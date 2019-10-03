QUIZ: Which Wu-Tang Clan Member Are You?

Everybody loves the Wu-Tang Clan. The revered group has been has changed the game of hip hop in so many ways over the last 30 years that it’s hard to keep track. And thanks to shows like Hulu’s Wu-Tang: American Saga, fans get to delve deeper into the lives of Staten Island’s finest.

Just like with any popular group, everyone has their favorite member of the Wu, and for various different reasons. Alexandra Daddario On Twitter says, “Never ask an actor their favorite member of Wu Tang Clan. They’ll always say “Method Man,” and then act like him all night”

@ThatGuyWill94 added: Inspectah Deck will forever be my favorite Wu Tang member. I like all the members of Wu Tang don’t get me wrong but Deck had some verses throughout his career that made my head explode. Also one of my favorite lyricists of all time.

But have you ever stopped to think which member you would actually be in alternative Wu world? Take this Quiz to find out.

