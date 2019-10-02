CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

You Are The Power Concert

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.

The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that is set to air tomorrow. GMA revealed a teaser clip on social media on Tuesday.

“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.

RELATED: Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Announces Battle With Prostate Cancer

RELATED: Alex Trebek’s Cancer Tumors Have Shrunk By 50 Percent ‘It’s Kind Of Mind-Boggling’

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 40 mins ago
10.02.19
Felicia Leatherwood Shares Why You’re Type 4 Hair…
 43 mins ago
10.02.19
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…
 53 mins ago
10.02.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 55 mins ago
10.02.19
‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Sounded Like A Pure…
 56 mins ago
10.02.19
Billy Porter’s Protégé Mykal Kilgore Makes R&B Debut…
 2 hours ago
10.02.19
National (No) Hair Day: Bold And Beautiful Women…
 22 hours ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 22 hours ago
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 24 hours ago
10.01.19
Sexual Assault Arrest has Been Made In The…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
64 itemsArt od Cool 2019
Art Of Cool 2019 : Jill Scott ,…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Woman Killed In Hit And Run In Durham
 1 day ago
10.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close