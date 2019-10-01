CLOSE
National (No) Hair Day: Bold And Beautiful Women That Effortlessly Rock Baldies

Amber Rose

The concept femininity has drastically changed over the years, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Today is National Hair Day, and usually, people take this time to honor and highlight folks with really good hair.

But not us. Not today. We decided to highlight the gorgeous women that are still flawless baddies with no hair at all. Women whose strength and beauty are not connected to their mane.  These days, being a powerful, sexy, strong woman means being fully yourself — fully free. The Dora Milaje squad of Wakanda is visual proof that the strength of a woman has nothing to do with her aesthetics, but all to do with her confidence.

Hit the flip for more badass, beautiful baldies.

