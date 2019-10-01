CLOSE
Woman Killed In Hit And Run In Durham

Police were redirecting traffic this morning in Durham after a woman died after pulling over to the shoulder of US 15-501 northbound around 11:50 Monday night. She got out of the car and was hit from behind near Cornwallis Road.

The abandoned car of the person who hit her was found close by, but the driver of that car had already ran off. Police haven’t released a suspect description or the victim’s name yet.

