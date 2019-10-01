Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He Stole Busta Rhymes Ideas For His Movies

Entertainment News
| 10.01.19
Dismiss

Eddie Murphy is ready to drop his latest film, Dolemite Is My Name based on the life of the legendary Rudy Ray Moore around the creation of the iconic Dolemite character. The cult classic is bad in fantastic ways. Missed karate kicks, boom mics in the shot, ropes, and wires from rigged sets all in the view of the eye of the camera. It’s fantastic. Dolemite Is My Name stars Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and more. It’s directed by Craig Brewer who will also direct the Coming To America sequel which is being filmed now.

Eddie discovered the Dolemite movie at a young age after his brother Charlie Murphy told him he needed to go to the theater to see the raunchy film, “You gotta go see Dolemite, this shit is crazy.” Eddie goes on to explain how this theater works, “There was a movie theater in Rosevelt, Long Island where they just let you in. That’s the first place I’ve seen a grown person’s titties. It was Pam Grier in Coffey. I might have been 13 or 14. They didn’t even say are your parents here. They just say ‘One for Coffey?’ That’s where I saw Coffey and Dolemite.”

During this week’s episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine you can see Eddie Murphy share his thoughts on Jay Z, Master P and Shaggy using his comedy to create songs. The full interview can be seen above, and be sure to check out Dolemite is my name streaming on Netflix this fall.

Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He Stole Busta Rhymes Ideas For His Movies was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
Sexual Assault Arrest has Been Made In The…
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He…
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
64 itemsArt od Cool 2019
Art Of Cool 2019 : Jill Scott ,…
 3 hours ago
10.01.19
Woman Killed In Hit And Run In Durham
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 12 hours ago
10.01.19
The 6th Grader That Claimed White Students Cut…
 19 hours ago
10.01.19
African children playing in day care center
We Dare You To Find A Cuter Video…
 23 hours ago
09.30.19
US singer Jennifer Hudson poses at Publi
Whew! Jennifer Hudson Went Back To Her Church…
 24 hours ago
09.30.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Press Play: ‘The Read’ Drops A Teaser Trailer…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Eddie Murphy Can’t Stand “Ignorant” Material From ‘Raw’…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close