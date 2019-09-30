A 7yr old innocent bystander was shot twice when gunfire broke out in the neighborhood. The girl was shot once in the arm and once in the back and taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Herndon Village Way, a Raleigh police spokesperson said.

Reports say that the girl was outside a home when the gunfire started from across the street.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Source WRAL.com

7 Yr Old Girl Shot In Raleigh was originally published on thelightnc.com

