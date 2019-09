Hit-and-miss showers will move through the Triangle on Friday evening as many parts of North Carolina are seeing drought conditions.

There’s a 30% chance for rain Friday and 20% on Saturday as winds from the east push moisture into the area.

There's a 30% chance for rain Friday and 20% on Saturday as winds from the east push moisture into the area.

Drought Areas See Much Needed Rain Today was originally published on thelightnc.com

