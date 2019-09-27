CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Your List Of Free Community Events

Take A Loved One To The Doctor Day

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Raleigh Promotions

 

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

 CLICK HERE to read more and POST you own event that’s free and open to the public.

 

SATURDAY 9/28/19

Next Now Power Luncheon

10am-1pm

Hoke County Civic Center

245 Pinelake Drive  Raeford, NC  28376

Come Join Me For Prayer,Power, Food & Fellowship!Saturday September 28th at 10am-1pm. Hoke County Civic Center in Raeford NC. Address is 200S. College Drive Raeford NC. Event Free, Must RSVP 1 910 467 8770. Host: Evangelist Shakera Graham of Now Generation Inc.

 

Choir Day

Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church

4:00pm

1806 Marion’s Ford Road  Chapel Hill, NC  27516

We are having our Choir Day program on Saturday, September 28th at 9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Church Road, Chapel Hill, NC at 4:00pm. Invited guests are: Brothers in Christ, Golden Stars, the Famous Jordanaires, the Gospel Lights, Soles of Joy, Rev. Roberson & Family, Terrell’s Creek Gospel Choir, The Williams Family, The Woody Specials and the Spivey Family. Everyone is welcome.

For more information:  919-933-7379

 

Broken Crayons Still Color –  A Night of Healing & Deliverance

7:30

Merciful Hands Outreach Deliverance Ministries

2004 Erwin rd  Erwin, NC  28348

A Wondeful Night of Healing and Deliverance Program. The speaker will be Pastor Jefferey Cooke from Life to Life Ministries(Sanford,NC) Praise &Worship, Praise Dancing! Come on out and help us Lift of the name of the Lord! Your Deliverance is NOW!

For more information call:  910-292-2314

GFA East Durham Community Day Extravaganza

10am- 1pm

Greater Full Assurance International

302 South Driver  Durham, NC  27703

Free event to community proving network companies for self-help as well as fun, food and games.

for more information call:  919-225-7763

Gfaministries1@.wix.com/gfa-face

 

Redemption Raleigh Church Health Fair  and Blood Drive

9am-1pm

Redemption Raleigh Church

9225 Leesville Road  Raleigh, NC  27613

Health Fair with different health vendors in the community and a blood drive.

Call for more information:  919-656-8641

 

SUNDAY 9/29/19

 Hebraic New Year Celebration

4pm

Kingdom Community International

10855 Quail Roost Rd.   Bahama, NC  27503

Come celebrate and bring in the Hebrew New year of 5780.. “The year to speak the Divine will of the Father.”

For more information:  https://www.praiseanddeliverancekci.com/

Your List Of Free Community Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harrassed On…
 1 hour ago
09.27.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…
 1 hour ago
09.27.19
Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach…
 1 hour ago
09.27.19
NC Woman Leaves Infant In Hot Car
 1 hour ago
09.27.19
New North Carolina Bill Will Require Public School…
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Kandi Burruss Lands Reoccurring Role…
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Announces His Retirement
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Your List Of Free Community Events
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love…
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Drought Areas See Much Needed Rain Today
 5 hours ago
09.27.19
Sinbad
Sinbad Is Performing At Rhythms Live In Durham!…
 23 hours ago
09.26.19
Rapsody Talks Discusses New Album ‘Eve’, Musical Influences+…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Oprah Opens Up About Her Bad Case Of…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close