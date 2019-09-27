Your List Of Free Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

SATURDAY 9/28/19

Next Now Power Luncheon

10am-1pm

Hoke County Civic Center

245 Pinelake Drive Raeford, NC 28376

Come Join Me For Prayer,Power, Food & Fellowship!Saturday September 28th at 10am-1pm. Hoke County Civic Center in Raeford NC. Address is 200S. College Drive Raeford NC. Event Free, Must RSVP 1 910 467 8770. Host: Evangelist Shakera Graham of Now Generation Inc.

Choir Day

Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church

4:00pm

1806 Marion’s Ford Road Chapel Hill, NC 27516

We are having our Choir Day program on Saturday, September 28th at 9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Church Road, Chapel Hill, NC at 4:00pm. Invited guests are: Brothers in Christ, Golden Stars, the Famous Jordanaires, the Gospel Lights, Soles of Joy, Rev. Roberson & Family, Terrell’s Creek Gospel Choir, The Williams Family, The Woody Specials and the Spivey Family. Everyone is welcome.

For more information: 919-933-7379

Broken Crayons Still Color – A Night of Healing & Deliverance

7:30

Merciful Hands Outreach Deliverance Ministries

2004 Erwin rd Erwin, NC 28348

A Wondeful Night of Healing and Deliverance Program. The speaker will be Pastor Jefferey Cooke from Life to Life Ministries(Sanford,NC) Praise &Worship, Praise Dancing! Come on out and help us Lift of the name of the Lord! Your Deliverance is NOW!

For more information call: 910-292-2314

GFA East Durham Community Day Extravaganza

10am- 1pm

Greater Full Assurance International

302 South Driver Durham, NC 27703

Free event to community proving network companies for self-help as well as fun, food and games.

for more information call: 919-225-7763

Gfaministries1@.wix.com/gfa-face

Redemption Raleigh Church Health Fair and Blood Drive

9am-1pm

Redemption Raleigh Church

9225 Leesville Road Raleigh, NC 27613

Health Fair with different health vendors in the community and a blood drive.

Call for more information: 919-656-8641

SUNDAY 9/29/19

Hebraic New Year Celebration

4pm

Kingdom Community International

10855 Quail Roost Rd. Bahama, NC 27503

Come celebrate and bring in the Hebrew New year of 5780.. “The year to speak the Divine will of the Father.”

For more information: https://www.praiseanddeliverancekci.com/

