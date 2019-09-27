Your List Of Free Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.
CLICK HERE to read more and POST you own event that’s free and open to the public.
SATURDAY 9/28/19
Next Now Power Luncheon
10am-1pm
Hoke County Civic Center
245 Pinelake Drive Raeford, NC 28376
Come Join Me For Prayer,Power, Food & Fellowship!Saturday September 28th at 10am-1pm. Hoke County Civic Center in Raeford NC. Address is 200S. College Drive Raeford NC. Event Free, Must RSVP 1 910 467 8770. Host: Evangelist Shakera Graham of Now Generation Inc.
Choir Day
Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church
4:00pm
1806 Marion’s Ford Road Chapel Hill, NC 27516
We are having our Choir Day program on Saturday, September 28th at 9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Church Road, Chapel Hill, NC at 4:00pm. Invited guests are: Brothers in Christ, Golden Stars, the Famous Jordanaires, the Gospel Lights, Soles of Joy, Rev. Roberson & Family, Terrell’s Creek Gospel Choir, The Williams Family, The Woody Specials and the Spivey Family. Everyone is welcome.
For more information: 919-933-7379
Broken Crayons Still Color – A Night of Healing & Deliverance
7:30
Merciful Hands Outreach Deliverance Ministries
2004 Erwin rd Erwin, NC 28348
A Wondeful Night of Healing and Deliverance Program. The speaker will be Pastor Jefferey Cooke from Life to Life Ministries(Sanford,NC) Praise &Worship, Praise Dancing! Come on out and help us Lift of the name of the Lord! Your Deliverance is NOW!
For more information call: 910-292-2314
GFA East Durham Community Day Extravaganza
10am- 1pm
Greater Full Assurance International
302 South Driver Durham, NC 27703
Free event to community proving network companies for self-help as well as fun, food and games.
for more information call: 919-225-7763
Gfaministries1@.wix.com/gfa-face
Redemption Raleigh Church Health Fair and Blood Drive
9am-1pm
Redemption Raleigh Church
9225 Leesville Road Raleigh, NC 27613
Health Fair with different health vendors in the community and a blood drive.
Call for more information: 919-656-8641
SUNDAY 9/29/19
Hebraic New Year Celebration
4pm
Kingdom Community International
10855 Quail Roost Rd. Bahama, NC 27503
Come celebrate and bring in the Hebrew New year of 5780.. “The year to speak the Divine will of the Father.”
For more information: https://www.praiseanddeliverancekci.com/
Your List Of Free Community Events was originally published on thelightnc.com