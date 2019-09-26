Black Women Are Magical And Strong. Like Really, Really Strong. Watch As This Woman Saves A Deer…Twice!

She’s calling herself Captain Save A Doe and we love it!
Chloe Dorsey was out jogging in Stone Mountain Park a few days ago when she encountered a deer stuck in a park fence. She then records herself verbally comforting the deer before prying the fence open with her bare hands to release the scared animal. Minutes later, the same deer got stuck in yet ANOTHER fence. However, the second fence was more sturdy and Dorsey had difficulty prying this one open.
Thankfully, she was able to free the deer a second time. She can be heard on the video telling the deer “You better not get stuck again.”
Black women can do anything!
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark