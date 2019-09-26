CLOSE
Samuel L Jackson Signs On To Be First Celebrity Voice Of Amazon’s Alexa!!!

Have you ever gotten tired of Amazon’s Alexa voice? Welp, to give buyers even more incentive to try it out, Alexa will now feature celebrity voices. The first celebrity voice is the great Samuel L. Jackson who is well-known for making his profanity usage in numerous film roles something of an art form.

Samuel L. Jackson Hosts One For The Boys Dinner At Asprey To Launch A Month Of Fundraising Events To Fight Male Cancer

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Samuel L Jackson Signs On To Be First Celebrity Voice Of Amazon’s Alexa!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

