Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her Upcoming Spring Wedding

The Oscar nominee may have a lot of famous friends, but she doesn't want all the hoopla that comes with having a bridal party.

Celebrities At Super Bowl 50

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

With her spring wedding less than a year away, Taraji P. Henson has her mind set on how she wants her nuptials with fiance Kelvin Hayden to go down.

The actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the final season of Empire and share the deets on her upcoming nuptials, which include not having any bridesmaids.

When Colbert asked if she’s been enjoying wedding planning activities like sampling cakes, she responded, “I don’t do samples. Don’t send me swatches. I told my wedding planner make it pretty, fun, make sure the food is good and a bomb deejay. No bridal party. I’m not a bridezilla. Please, I just want to say my vows in front of people I love, eat good food and have fun. That’s it!”

Sounds like a perfect plan to us.

The Golden Globe winner also talked about how she never imagined Empire would have had the impact that it has.

 

Now…when it comes to the Oscar-nominee’s wedding dress, she’s got that part almost ready.  She’s going with Vera Wang.

“Vera Wang is definitely making my dress. The wedding is 4/4/20, I leaked it,” Taraji excitedly told Access Hollywood, adding “We haven’t pinpointed the silhouette yet.”

Here’s what we know: Whatever she chooses, she will look fantastic walking down the isle.

Taraji P. Henson Doesn't Want Bridesmaids For Her Upcoming Spring Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

