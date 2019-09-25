Motivational Moment

CLOSE
Birthday Shouts: Actor Will Smith​​​, Rapper T.I, Actor/Singer Donald Glover, Former NBA player Scottie Pippen, Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, Actor ​Michael Douglas, Journalist Barbara Walters.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best.”

“Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go. Just remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome.” – Unknown

There are hundreds of paths up the mountain, all leading in the same direction, so it doesn’t matter which path you take. The only one wasting time is the one who runs around and around the mountain, telling everyone that his or her path is wrong. — Hindu Proverb

'Mixed-ish' Star Tika Sumpter Is Living Her Best (And Beautiful) Life On The 'Gram

