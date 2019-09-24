CLOSE
Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being Held Captive

A Georgia man was arrested on a number of felony charges after his alleged victim texted 911 and reported being held captive, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The woman texted 911 about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, according to a statement from Brookhaven police Monday. Dispatchers began receiving messages in Spanish, and used an online service to translate the texts.

The dispatchers learned that the woman said “she was being held captive by a man with a gun,” police said.

They exchanged texts with her to learn her location, and sent Brookhaven officers to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Buford Highway, police said.

Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being Held Captive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

