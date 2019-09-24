Amber Guyger Was Texting As Botham Jean Was Dying From Being Shot In His Own Home

Amber Guyger is currently on trial for killing Botham Jean in his own home on Sept. 6, 2018. Now, more details are coming out about the moments after she shot him. Guyger was bust texting.

CNN.com reports while he was on the phone with 911, she sent text messages to another police officer she was having a romantic relationship with, which read, “I need you hurry” and “I f***ed up.” CNN.com also reports other messages could not be obtained “because Guyger allegedly deleted them in the day or two after the shooting.”

How despicable that investigators didn’t immediately confiscate her phone.

Point prosecutor Jason Hermus stressed instead of texting her lover, “Guyger should have devoted 100% of her attention to providing first aid — or at the very least, comfort — as Jean lay wounded on the floor.”

Guyger’s focus on her phone has contradicted much of her behavior on the tragic day. Hermus also questioned how Guyger could be so fatigued she allegedly sent sexual text messages to her boyfriend. After Guyger finished her 13 and a half hour shift, Hermus said the contents of the text messages show she did not have plans to go home and rest, which is what someone who was supposed to be exhausted would likely do after a long day at work.

The revelation was the first hint of what could have possibly been on Guyger’s mind when she did the unimaginable and shot Jean without any provocation.

On Sept. 6, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

In addition to the inconsistencies in her alibis, which have changed several times, Dallas police, of which Guyger was a member for five years before being fired, appeared to be helping to cover up the shooting for their colleague. The department was accused of allowing Guyger enough time to scrub her social media accounts and get her story straight before turning herself in three days after killing Jean. It also gave Guyger enough time to move out of her apartment, which was never searched by police despite five warrants allowing them to do so.

