CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How To Treat Your Skin Before And After A Brazilian Wax

Hot wax treatment

Source: Image Source / Getty

If you ask us, there is no such thing as Brazilian wax season-you can remove hair whenever you want! While we’ve all heard of the popular saying, “Beauty is pain,” that doesn’t mean that your Brazilian waxing experience has to fall right in line. Sure, it is normal to feel uncomfortable while going through a session, but if you know how to properly care for your skin before and after, your experience will be 10 times better!

Truth is, there are so many myths when it comes to caring for your skin before and after a Brazilian wax. Everything from using creams on the area after the session, exfoliating immediately to keeping your hair really long for your wax is enough to leave you confused on how to properly care for your skin.

If you’re looking to get sound advice on how to effectively prep your skin before and after a Brazilian wax session, we’re here to put your mind at ease.

Read through to learn the 411 on how to properly care for your skin!

How To Treat Your Skin Before And After A Brazilian Wax was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
18 items
19 Times Will Smith’s Handsome Caught Our Eye…
 24 mins ago
09.25.19
20 items
‘Mixed-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter Is Living Her Best…
 35 mins ago
09.25.19
How To Treat Your Skin Before And After…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Will Smith To Play Harlem…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
Laila Ali Is Being Sued By The Elderly…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
40 items
Here’s What Black Twitter Will Be Wearing, Drinking…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
Despite All Of Her Famous Friends, Taraji P.…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
Jidenna Haggling At A Senegalese Market Is Proof…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
House Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
 17 hours ago
09.24.19
Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be Anyone’s Token
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Former Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Fired After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close