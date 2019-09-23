CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single Is Actually Lit

Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

For some reason, women have been taught that life is unfulfilling if you don’t have a man. Holidays like Valentine’s Day greatly reinforce the idea that if you’re single, you’re doing something wrong. But quite the contrary.

Today is National Singles Day, which means we’re suppose to recognize nearly half of the U.S. population who, whether by choice or circumstance, remain unattached. Hit the flip for seven reasons why being single and on your Dolo is actually lit. Happy National Singles Day.

National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single Is Actually Lit was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
27 items
Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
10-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral For Posting Video Celebrating…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
 3 days ago
09.21.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close