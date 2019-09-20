CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Yes, Twin! Beyonce Wows Fans Dressed As Lisa Bonet!

Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter wearing an outfit by Alexander McQueen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (P

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

When one icon pays homage to another icon, the world takes notice. Still celebrating her 38th birthday, Beyonce shared pics on her website, from her 37th year that included several images of her dressed as 80s icon, Lisa Bonet for Halloween!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Beyonce’s resemblance to Bonet is uncanny. Fans noticed the visual additions to her website early Friday morning (Sept 20) and immediately took to social media to weigh-in!

 

 

 

 

Since her fame in the 1980s, Bonet has kept a relatively low profile. Usually finding herself in the Hollywood spotlight while supporting her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, or her husband, Jason Momoa.

RELATED: Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]

Last Halloween, Beyonce blew our minds with her cosplay of Toni Braxton and Flo Jo. Now we have to add Lisa Bonet to the list. Can’t wait to see who Queen Bey is going to be this Halloween!

 

Yes, Twin! Beyonce Wows Fans Dressed As Lisa Bonet! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 5 hours ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 9 hours ago
09.21.19
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
 10 hours ago
09.21.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 15 hours ago
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…
 15 hours ago
09.21.19
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
The Boondocks on HBO Max
Boondocks Reboot Coming in 2020
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton’s Wore Spanx To The…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Women's Empowerment 2019
Patti Labelle Hasn’t Given Up On Finding Mr.…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham
 2 days ago
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close