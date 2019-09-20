Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown‘s tenure as a New England Patriot is already over after just one game.

The team cut Brown on Friday amid a bevy of legal allegations against the wide receiver, including a federal sexual assault lawsuit levied by his ex-trainer. The assault is currently under investigation by the NFL.

The 31-year-old Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders two weeks ago before signing with the Patriots on a 1-year-deal. He appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins where he caught 5 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the latest episode in a saga for Brown that started with his displeasure with the Raiders and the NFL over his helmet, accidentally burning his feet in a cryogenic chamber, forcing his way out of Oakland, signing with New England and then the sexual assault lawsuit. Just this week Nike announced they were cutting ties with him.

Earlier Friday, Brown tweeted that he thanked the Patriots for the opportunity. Soon after, news came down that he had indeed been cut.

