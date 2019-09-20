CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown

New England Patriots Practice

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Antonio Brown‘s tenure as a New England Patriot is already over after just one game.

The team cut Brown on Friday amid a bevy of legal allegations against the wide receiver, including a federal sexual assault lawsuit levied by his ex-trainer. The assault is currently under investigation by the NFL.

The 31-year-old Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders two weeks ago before signing with the Patriots on a 1-year-deal. He appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins where he caught 5 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the latest episode in a saga for Brown that started with his displeasure with the Raiders and the NFL over his helmet, accidentally burning his feet in a cryogenic chamber, forcing his way out of Oakland, signing with New England and then the sexual assault lawsuit. Just this week Nike announced they were cutting ties with him.

Earlier Friday, Brown tweeted that he thanked the Patriots for the opportunity. Soon after, news came down that he had indeed been cut.

RELATED: Antonio Brown Dropped By Nike Over Sexual Assault Allegations

RELATED: Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault

Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 5 hours ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 9 hours ago
09.21.19
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
 10 hours ago
09.21.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 15 hours ago
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…
 15 hours ago
09.21.19
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
The Boondocks on HBO Max
Boondocks Reboot Coming in 2020
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton’s Wore Spanx To The…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Women's Empowerment 2019
Patti Labelle Hasn’t Given Up On Finding Mr.…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham
 2 days ago
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close