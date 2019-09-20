Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy Tour “Its Time to Tell My Side Tour” + Clears The Air On If She Wrote For Kevin

Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you do not know Torrei Lorin Hart, she is multi-talented Comedian, Actress, Producer, Mogul has been working in the industry for over a decade and is no stranger to hard work and the hustle of showbiz. Her role as amother and wife took the front seat for years, now happily divorced and co-parenting with her ex Kevin Hart, its TORREI TIME! When she’s not on the sidelines of the soccer field and being super mom; She is a triple threat a comedian, actress and mom. Torrei plays a variety of roles that let her express her animated, sassy but always keeping it classy personality. She has performed alongside heavy-hitters like Matrin Lawrence, Katt Williams, Alex Thomas, Chris Spencer and hosted the Wendy Williams Foundation 10 year Anniversary Gala. In 2017, she took the beauty industry by storm, founding Heavenly Hart Haircare, catering to natural hair for all ethnicity and a family business she plans to pass down to her daughter Heaven. Torrei launched theYouTube comedy channel “Pretty Funny Fish,” which exploded in popularity. With a production company under her name and a signed production partnership with Russell Simmons, Torrei has contributed creative content to Russell’s All Def Digital platform and has starred, co-wrote and executive produced her own short films. Torrei has partnered with ZEUS Network where she developed an unscripted talk show titled “Talkin Sh%t” and has a reoccurring chair on DISH NATION where she brings the funny and realness to the cast.

She is now currently on her comedy tour “ Its Time to Tell My Side Tour”, alongside Hilarious Omar Terrell and you know QuickSilva just had to ask about his beef with Lil’ Duval! He’s one of the hottest products comical products coming out the DMV so you know his capability to jawn and roast is out of this world! He’s been seen on MTV’s Ridiculousness, Shaq’s All Star Tour, McDonald’s commercials and much more! She will be in town this week for her shows along, if you have not purchased any tickets go and purchase them!

