Boondocks Reboot Coming in 2020

It’s great to see one of my favorite shows from back in the day make a comeback.

The Boondocks’ series pushed every button imaginable touching on topics and issues that are relevant today. Fans get ready to revisit the world of The Boondocks, with Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two grandsons Huey and Riley. No word on whether Regina King will be returning to voice the Freeman brothers, but show creator Aaron McGruder is returning as the executive producer. I’m certain the show has a lot to say in light of the current political climate in the country.

HBO Max has ordered a two-season revival of the animated series, 24 new episodes, in addition to all 55 episodes of the original series, and will launch on the streaming service with a 50-minute special in the Fall 2020.

