CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24 - May 15, 2017 - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


 

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will give local fans to enjoy it live and in person.

The Durham Performing Arts Center will host a stop on the “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – 2020 Tour.” The tour will come to DPAC on Feb. 19. The production will feature stars from this season in numbers choreographed for a live audience.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 23.

Read more at ABC11.com (source)

 

Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 2 hours ago
09.19.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
The Boondocks on HBO Max
Boondocks Reboot Coming in 2020
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton’s Wore Spanx To The…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Women's Empowerment 2019
Patti Labelle Hasn’t Given Up On Finding Mr.…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
25383229
Strangers Sing “If This World Were Mine” In…
 24 hours ago
09.18.19
12 items
Like Fine Wine: 22 Red Hot Pictures Of…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
Janet Jackson Celebrates the 30th anniversary of ‘Rhythm…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
‘Black And Blue’ Tackles The Uncomfortable Truths Of…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
‘Set it Off’ Remake On the Way with…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close