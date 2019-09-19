The new season of Dancing with the Stars will give local fans to enjoy it live and in person.

The Durham Performing Arts Center will host a stop on the “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – 2020 Tour.” The tour will come to DPAC on Feb. 19. The production will feature stars from this season in numbers choreographed for a live audience.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 23.

Read more at ABC11.com (source)

Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham was originally published on thelightnc.com

