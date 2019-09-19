Here’s Why Tamar Braxton’s Wore Spanx To The ‘Wendy Williams Show’

Tamar Braxton is undergoing a transformation and stripped down to her undergarments to show fans another vulnerable side. Tamar made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show dressed in a pair of nude Spanx, which snagged the attention of her fans who wondered the significance of her barely there ensemble.

When asked where her dress was, Tamar denounced shape wear and said this would be the last day she wore them under her clothes.

“Period. I’m done,” she continued. “Everybody talking about Hot Girl Summer, I’m lying, I had a Warm Girl Summer with a filter. I’m not doing that no more, I can’t. My stomach is having several seats on my lap. I can’t live my life like this.”

She added, “Under my clothes I want to feel amazing and I want to feel amazing no matter what. Here is the thing sis, when you don’t feel physically good, your mental is all jacked up.”

If you’ve been following Tamar on Instagram, she announced in the last months she’s been depressed and self-medicating with alcohol and eating. She appeared on IG TV to announce her 30 day transformation and incline her followers to join in on lifestyle change.

While Tamar was promoting her transformation Tuesday, she briefly chatted about her stint on The Real, leading Wendy to comment on the show’s decline since Tamar was fired.

The ladies at The Real were watching and threw their own shade back at the veteran media host. All of which led Tamar to post screenshots of a conversation with an informant who claimed Loni Love had a hand in getting Tamar fired in the first place.

Loni stepped into TheShadeRoom to offer Tamar a place to chat, but we have a feeling, just like her Spanx, Tamar is done with The Real.

