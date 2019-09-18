TJMS
HomeTJMS

Teen Fatally Stabbed As Peers Watched And Recorded [Video]

16-year-old Khaseen Morris walked a girl home and it ended up costing him his life.

After school on Monday, more than 50 teenagers gathered in a strip mall parking lot a few blocks away from Oceanside High School.

Morris was there. He was reportedly told to show up. Just days before, Morris was seen walking a girl home in their Long Island neighborhood, the problem was that her ex-boyfriend was looking for a fight, police said.

According to the Washington Post, Morris was surrounded and a violent attack broke out as a group of six or seven assailants lunged at Morris and a couple of his friends. Other teenagers filmed the attack on Morris, and continued to record as Morris lay on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to his chest.

The assailants all fled the scene and the videos began circulating online.

Morris died in the hospital hours later.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a news conference Tuesday. “They would rather video this event. They videoed his death instead of helping him.”

The videos have helped police identify most of the suspects, Fitzpatrick said. But still, he said, there should never have been Snapchat videos of the high school junior’s death.

“I don’t know what to make of it, my generation versus this generation,” he said of the phenomenon. “This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious.”

Fitzpatrick said arrests are imminent, but police are still seeking more information on other attackers.

Friends, family and classmates gathered in the parking lot for a vigil Tuesday night.

In an interview with Newsday, Morris’s older sisters described him as free-spirited and artistic, an aspiring photographer who liked to draw anime and write his own music. He dyed half his dreadlocks burnt orange, and rode his skateboard around the neighborhood blasting a mix of rap and punk music from his speakers. The family had just moved to Oceanside from neighboring Freeport, N.Y., and Morris’s sister, Keyanna Morris, said he finally felt like he fit in.

“When he came here, he was able to be his kind of different with no judgment and he loved it. The moment he stepped foot in Oceanside, everyone loved him,” Keyanna said.

“Him being so nice, that one good deed that he did got him killed,” his sister Kedeemah Morris told the New York Times.

His sisters said the other boy began sending threatening messages before school that morning, leading to the fight later that day.

The video made its way to his family. Keyanna Morris wept as she recalled watching her brother bleed out on the ground, Newsday reported. “He was in so much pain,” she said.

Morris walked a girl home and it cost him his life.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Fatally Stabbed As Peers Watched And Recorded [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
25383229
Strangers Sing “If This World Were Mine” In…
 4 hours ago
09.18.19
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
Janet Jackson Celebrates the 30th anniversary of ‘Rhythm…
 6 hours ago
09.18.19
‘Black And Blue’ Tackles The Uncomfortable Truths Of…
 7 hours ago
09.18.19
‘Set it Off’ Remake On the Way with…
 7 hours ago
09.18.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 7 hours ago
09.18.19
What Men Want Trailer Clip
Taraji Celebrates Her 49th Birthday With A Skating…
 7 hours ago
09.18.19
What Year Is It? Tyler, The Creator Lyrics…
 8 hours ago
09.18.19
Rapahel Saadiq Reveals Tony! Toni! Tone! Reunion Plans,…
 8 hours ago
09.18.19
Quick Review: Does Jennifer Lopez REALLY Deserve An…
 8 hours ago
09.18.19
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 8 hours ago
09.18.19
Angelica Ross Will Host Historic Presidential Forum On…
 8 hours ago
09.18.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 10 hours ago
09.18.19
New “Clear Bag” Policy At PNC Arena
 10 hours ago
09.18.19
Alex Trebek Fims Jeopardy At DAR Constitution Hall In Washington DC
Oh, No! “Jeopardy’s” Alex Trebeck Announces Cancer Setback
 1 day ago
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close