It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Enjoy These Local Deals

It’s National Cheeseburger Day and there are lots of local deals that you can take advantage of throughout the day!

According to a poll by Ranker, the following are the most popular cheeseburgers in the country. Which do you like?

Burgerfi – Today, you can get a $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers, with the purchase of a BurgerFi Cheeseburger.

#NationalCheeseburgerDay only comes ones a year, so we're going big.

Buy 1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger, Get 1 for only $1 – All Day! 🍔🍔

Let the celebration begin 🎉 *Valid 9-18-19 only at participating locations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. In-store only. pic.twitter.com/VqqSJWL5MK — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) September 18, 2019

Smashburger – You can buy one Double Classic Smash and get one free Double Classic Smash. Valid only at participating stores. Valid only for beef burgers; no protein substitutions. Not available through third-party delivery.

#NationalCheeseburgerDay is TOMORROW (9/18)! 🎉Spend it at Smashburger and score a Buy One, Get One FREE deal on our Double Classic Smash! 🍔🍔

(Offer valid on 9/18/19 only, see Terms & Conditions: https://t.co/kCQuHeqXCZ) pic.twitter.com/lnh8XAJIk4 — Smashburger (@Smashburger) September 17, 2019

Red Robin – Get a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries® for just $5, with the purchase of any regular-sized beverage.

Applebee’s – Today you can get a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with an endless supply of fries for $6.99.

Happy burger to you! Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay TOMORROW with a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99. pic.twitter.com/ozTJSBbfWk — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 17, 2019

B. Good – Download the B. Good app and you can get a free burger through September 22nd!

Few snacks can double dutch like NEW DQ 2 for $4 Super Snacks. Mix and match your favorite snacks, like pretzel sticks and a Coke, for just $4! #HappyTastesGood #NationalCheeseburgerDay pic.twitter.com/60ccToHX4R — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 18, 2019

Join us today for #NationalCheeseburgerDay! Wondering what could make this day even better? Bacon makes everything better! Today you can add two slices of bacon for FREE to your cheeseburger at O’Charley’s! Simply show this post to your server to redeem. Come see us, y’all. pic.twitter.com/2g1ZWTcIoW — O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar (@OCharleys) September 18, 2019

Today's the day you’ve been craving. Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay with $6 beef cheeseburgers & fries or bison cheeseburgers for +$2. Best enjoyed with a creamy Coke float. Dine-in only. #TedsMontanaGrill #BurgerandFries #OnlyAtTeds Click for Offer: https://t.co/loGOekpQHr pic.twitter.com/Dmawwr7iE7 — Ted's Montana Grill (@TedMontanaGrill) September 18, 2019

Tomorrow may be #NationalCheeseburgerDay, but we’ll hook you up today, and every single Tuesday with a cheeseburger and fries for $5. Participating locations. Dine-In and Online Ordering Only. See Terms. pic.twitter.com/z2nxNQd4BT — TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) September 17, 2019

Burger King – Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents by placing a mobile order on their app.

