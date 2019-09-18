It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Enjoy These Local Deals

It’s National Cheeseburger Day and there are lots of local deals that you can take advantage of throughout the day!
According to a poll by Ranker, the following are the most popular cheeseburgers in the country. Which do you like?
Burgerfi – Today, you can get a $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers, with the purchase of a BurgerFi Cheeseburger.
Smashburger – You can buy one Double Classic Smash and get one free Double Classic Smash. Valid only at participating stores. Valid only for beef burgers; no protein substitutions. Not available through third-party delivery.
Red Robin – Get a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries® for just $5, with the purchase of any regular-sized beverage.
Applebee’s – Today you can get a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with an endless supply of fries for $6.99.
B. Good – Download the B. Good app and you can get a free burger through September 22nd!
Burger King – Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents by placing a mobile order on their app.
Y'alls' President Came For Joy Reid, But Black Twitter Got His A** All The Way Together
Y'alls' President Came For Joy Reid, But Black Twitter Got His A** All The Way Together
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark