CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

STAYUMBL Driver Tells Her Side Of Story

Gwen Stefani waiting for the school bus to pick up her son Kingston.

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Diana Taije Mems, 51, faces charges of reckless driving, improper passing and impeding traffic in the April 12 incident with a school bus on Snow Hill Road.

Mems testified Tuesday that a school bus cut her off in April and almost caused an accident – not the other way around.

Bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Laws said she had just dropped students off at Lucas Middle School that morning and was driving on Snow Hill Road when she noticed a silver car passing her on the left, despite a double yellow line.

When the car got out in front of the bus, Barrett-Laws said, the driver began pumping the brakes and eventually came to a complete stop, all while holding her cellphone out the window.

Mems is widely known on social media where dozens of posts point out the STAYUMBL plate and criticize her driving.

Read more about what Mems has to say during the court proceedings at WRAL.com (source)

STAYUMBL Driver Tells Her Side Of Story was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 2 hours ago
09.19.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
The Boondocks on HBO Max
Boondocks Reboot Coming in 2020
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton’s Wore Spanx To The…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Women's Empowerment 2019
Patti Labelle Hasn’t Given Up On Finding Mr.…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Dancing With The Stars Comes To Durham
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
25383229
Strangers Sing “If This World Were Mine” In…
 24 hours ago
09.18.19
12 items
Like Fine Wine: 22 Red Hot Pictures Of…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
Janet Jackson Celebrates the 30th anniversary of ‘Rhythm…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
‘Black And Blue’ Tackles The Uncomfortable Truths Of…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
‘Set it Off’ Remake On the Way with…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close