STAYUMBL Driver Tells Her Side Of Story

Diana Taije Mems, 51, faces charges of reckless driving, improper passing and impeding traffic in the April 12 incident with a school bus on Snow Hill Road.

Mems testified Tuesday that a school bus cut her off in April and almost caused an accident – not the other way around.

Bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Laws said she had just dropped students off at Lucas Middle School that morning and was driving on Snow Hill Road when she noticed a silver car passing her on the left, despite a double yellow line.

When the car got out in front of the bus, Barrett-Laws said, the driver began pumping the brakes and eventually came to a complete stop, all while holding her cellphone out the window.

Mems is widely known on social media where dozens of posts point out the STAYUMBL plate and criticize her driving.

