‘Set it Off’ Remake On the Way with Issa Rae

Who asked for this?

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

As if a stage play wasn’t enough, Set It Off, is heading back to the big screen.

Issa Rae has been tapped to develop the sequel to the 90’s cult classic of a get-rich scheme turned deadly, which starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Foxx and Kimberly Elise.

Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the new take on the crime thriller. Rae will produce and possibly star in the film.

Filming is also underway for the fourth season of Insecure. That’s set to come out in 2020.

‘Set it Off’ Remake On the Way with Issa Rae was originally published on 92q.com

