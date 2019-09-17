CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game Of Thrones’, Colin Kaepernick, ‘When They See Us’ Win

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The awards have been handed out for the Creative Arts Emmys and to much surprise, Beyoncé‘s landmark Homecoming special for Netflix took home zero awards. The global icon was shut out of all six categories she was nominated in, losing to Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool in the Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera series, Costume, Production Design, Writing, Music Direction & Directing. Just … wow.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones took home the most awards with 10, followed by acting wins for The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other winners include Queer EyeAnthony Bourdain Parts UnknownLeaving NeverlandOur Planet and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also a winner? When They See Us for casting and Colin Kaepernick and Nike, who won an Emmy for their “Dream Crazy” ad that debuted just ahead of last season’s NFL opener.

See the full list of winners on the next page.

Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game Of Thrones’, Colin Kaepernick, ‘When They See Us’ Win was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Alex Trebek Fims Jeopardy At DAR Constitution Hall In Washington DC
Oh, No! “Jeopardy’s” Alex Trebeck Announces Cancer Setback
 2 hours ago
09.17.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 3 hours ago
09.17.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 3 hours ago
09.17.19
‘Leaving Neverland’ Directer Rips Into Dave Chappelle For…
 3 hours ago
09.17.19
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
 4 hours ago
09.17.19
Beyonce TV Special Reveals Family Time With The…
 4 hours ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 23 hours ago
09.16.19
14 items
Truth Hurts: LIZZO At Her SOLD OUT Cuz…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Coach Kevin Keatts Signs On For Another Two…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Don’t Miss The Beyonce Special Tonight On ABC
 1 day ago
09.16.19
4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Marlon Wayans Speaks on Monique’s Netflix Deal and…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close