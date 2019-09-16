CLOSE
Rallies Held In Pittsboro Over Confederate Monument

Monuments To The Confederacy In Question As Cities Across Country Debate Taking Them Down In Wake Of Charlottesville

Last month county commissioners of Chatham county voted 4-1 to bring down the confederate monument that has stood in front of the county courthouse since 1907.

Supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments gathered in downtown Pittsboro Saturday afternoon to hold opposing rallies.

“(Confederate monuments were) used as a method of intimidation of the black community and other minority communities,” said Robert Finch, who showed up in response to the presence of Confederate supporters.

Many statue supporters waved flags, and have planted yard signs

The local chapter of the UDC must come up with a plan for the statue by October 1.

Source:  ABC11.com

Rallies Held In Pittsboro Over Confederate Monument was originally published on thelightnc.com

