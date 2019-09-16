Rejoice! It’s National Guacamole Day!!!

It’s National Guacamole Day and we’ve got you covered with the deals!!
Chipotle: If you’re a member of the Chipotle Rewards program, you get double points today in honor of National Guacamole Day. For joining the loyalty program, new members get a reward for free guacamole and chips after you make your first purchase of $5 or more. Join at www.chipotle.com/rewards.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: No free guacamole, but Moe’s has a deal on queso this Thursday! Get the deets here.
Qdoba Mexican Eats: Good news! At Qdoba, you can add free guacamole to your order every single day!!
Tijuana Flats:
Uncle Julio’s:
Wholly Guacamole:
View this post on Instagram
Happy #NationalGuacamoleDay! We’re excited to partner with @andi_dorfman to celebrate why Tricky Avocados and #avocadohand doesn’t have to be to be your reality! 🚨🥑Check out today’s story to find out how to WIN FREE GUACAMOLE!🥑🚨 #Repost @andi_dorfman @andi_dorfman ・・・ Happy National Guacamole Day! It only took 22 stitches to learn my lesson (swipe right) … note to self, when making guac, skip the stiches, instead just @eatwholly 🥑 Yup, turns out you can have your guac and eat it too! Hands-down (pun intended) favorite ready-to-serve guac is Wholly Guacamole, and it’s always my go-to ingredient for some of the best-tasting appetizers for easy-entertaining. Why? It’s made with real, Hass avocados (that I don’t have to cut), quality ingredients with no added preservatives and tastes delicious, like I made it myself without all the fuss and hassle of dealing with tricky avocados. So, get some and Guac on! 🥑 #sponsored #nationalguacamoleday
Tamron Hall's Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The 'Gram!
Tamron Hall's Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The 'Gram!
1.1 of 35
2.2 of 35
3.3 of 35
4.4 of 35
5.5 of 35
6.6 of 35
7.7 of 35
8.8 of 35
9.9 of 35
10.10 of 35
11.11 of 35
12.12 of 35
13.13 of 35
14.14 of 35
15.15 of 35
16.16 of 35
17.17 of 35
18.18 of 35
19.19 of 35
20.20 of 35
21.21 of 35
22.22 of 35
23.23 of 35
24.24 of 35
25.25 of 35
26.26 of 35
27.27 of 35
28.28 of 35
29.29 of 35
30.30 of 35
31.31 of 35
32.32 of 35
33.33 of 35
34.34 of 35
35.35 of 35
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark