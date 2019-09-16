CLOSE
Rejoice! It’s National Guacamole Day!!!

chipotle guacamole

Source: chipotle mexican grill IG / chipotle mexican grill IG

It’s National Guacamole Day and we’ve got you covered with the deals!!

Chipotle: If you’re a member of the Chipotle Rewards program, you get double points today in honor of National Guacamole Day. For joining the loyalty program, new members get a reward for free guacamole and chips after you make your first purchase of $5 or more. Join at www.chipotle.com/rewards.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: No free guacamole, but Moe’s has a deal on queso this Thursday! Get the deets here.

 

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Good news! At Qdoba, you can add free guacamole to your order every single day!!

Tijuana Flats:

Uncle Julio’s:

 

Wholly Guacamole:

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalGuacamoleDay! We’re excited to partner with @andi_dorfman to celebrate why Tricky Avocados and #avocadohand doesn’t have to be to be your reality! 🚨🥑Check out today’s story to find out how to WIN FREE GUACAMOLE!🥑🚨 #Repost @andi_dorfman @andi_dorfman ・・・ Happy National Guacamole Day! It only took 22 stitches to learn my lesson (swipe right) … note to self, when making guac, skip the stiches, instead just @eatwholly 🥑 Yup, turns out you can have your guac and eat it too! Hands-down (pun intended) favorite ready-to-serve guac is Wholly Guacamole, and it’s always my go-to ingredient for some of the best-tasting appetizers for easy-entertaining. Why? It’s made with real, Hass avocados (that I don’t have to cut), quality ingredients with no added preservatives and tastes delicious, like I made it myself without all the fuss and hassle of dealing with tricky avocados. So, get some and Guac on! 🥑 #sponsored #nationalguacamoleday

A post shared by Wholly Guacamole (@eatwholly) on

 

