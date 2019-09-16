CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released

When it comes to the top vocalists in R&B currently, you have to mention Fantasia, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan. So the idea that these three women would collaborate with one another on a track had the music-loving community excited.

According to RatedRnB.com, Fantasia confirmed the collaboration in an Instagram Live video, Fantasia shared that she would be working with the two vocal powerhouses.

“They are both my favorites. I turn into a little groupie when I see Jazmine. I love her and I love Bran. I wanted to kind of reach back and touch some different eras when it came to that girl group. I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be dope if we had a girl group where it was Jazmine, Fantasia, and Brandy?’ Let’s just put it on an album.”

Sadly, in promotion of her new single “PTSD” featuring T. Pain, Fantasia said the song won’t be released. But not for a lack of trying. The reason fans won’t hear it is because of industry politics.

SEE ALSO: New Body, Who Dis? Jazmine Sullivan Flaunts Her Super Snatched Waist On Social Media

During a recent interview with The Cheddar, Fantasia vaguely shared what happened to the highly anticipated song.

“They are my favorite. They give me chill bumps. And it was something I really wanted to happen. Unfortunately, it did not go through. Next time. It’s politics to this, and when you’re doing something independent and you’re stepping out against the grain, sometimes storms and tests will come; but I’m used to the rain, so I’m okay.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
14 items
Truth Hurts: LIZZO At Her SOLD OUT Cuz…
 3 hours ago
09.16.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Don’t Miss The Beyonce Special Tonight On ABC
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie…
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
Marlon Wayans Speaks on Monique’s Netflix Deal and…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Kenyan Government Slammed After Girl Commits Suicide For…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Tyrese & Naomie Harris Talk About His Chapped…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Uma Thurman’s Iconic Poison Ivy Role Deserves More…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Hustlers’ Star KeKe Palmer On Her NYFW Debut…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close