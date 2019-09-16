CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyrese & Naomie Harris Talk About His Chapped Lips & Their New Flick Black & Blue

Tyrese is fully aware his lips stay ashy like a powdered donut. In this rapid-fire question and answer video that I was able to secure for GlobalGrind, The Sweet Lady singer and his Black And Blue co-star, Academy Award Nominee Naomie Harris sit down together to tackle some fun questions.

The pair talk about who is the biggest badass, what they love about New Orleans and more. But the question that made me laugh was when they were asked who takes the longest to get ready. They both answered Mike Coulter. Naomie says it’s “Because he has all of that beard that would have to be combed.” Tyrese chimes in saying, “it definitely wasn’t us. We were in and out of the trailer. My lips were chapped the WHOLE movie.”

“Black and Blue” is slated to hit theaters on October 25th and it follows a New Orleans police officer played by Naomie Harris who finds herself in a fight for survival as she races against the clock to retrieve the bodycam footage she recorded of a drug dealer’s murder by corrupt officers. She teams up with the only person she can trust, which is played by Tyrese, and then they’re relentlessly hunted by police desperate to destroy the incriminating footage and drug dealers out for revenge.

We’re excited to catch this one in theaters next month.

Tyrese & Naomie Harris Talk About His Chapped Lips & Their New Flick Black & Blue was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
14 items
Truth Hurts: LIZZO At Her SOLD OUT Cuz…
 3 hours ago
09.16.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Don’t Miss The Beyonce Special Tonight On ABC
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie…
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
Marlon Wayans Speaks on Monique’s Netflix Deal and…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Kenyan Government Slammed After Girl Commits Suicide For…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Tyrese & Naomie Harris Talk About His Chapped…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Uma Thurman’s Iconic Poison Ivy Role Deserves More…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Hustlers’ Star KeKe Palmer On Her NYFW Debut…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close