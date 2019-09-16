CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to Dance!

Today we got a chance to hangout with big time triple threat…well quadruple threat! Singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Ne-Yo. For those of you who don’t know he’s written the biggest hits for Rihanna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Lionel Richie and much more. Ne-Yo is very much popping back on the scene, he talked about how he made the decision to take a quick break to focus on his children. His youngest son was born around the time his album was getting released so he felt the need it was important to be a father. You go Ne-Yo

We asked if he loves singing or writing more and he said he loves writing period, he remembers the sessions, the vibe, he just enjoys the creative process! He talked about how he wrote ‘Irreplaceable’

He talked about the wildest rumor he heard and denied it for the a millionth time. The rumor stated he was gay and had a high school fling. He expressed that although he has respect for the LGBTQ community that rumor was a flat out LIE and he never knew the guy who made the claim.  He played ThinkQuick and almost won until the word CURLY…mind you he has a song called Curly! Whew chile the ghetto! ThinkQuick

He will start filming of World of Dance in February with J-Lo stay watch out for him and his new Christmas coming soon!

Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to Dance! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
14 items
Truth Hurts: LIZZO At Her SOLD OUT Cuz…
 3 hours ago
09.16.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Don’t Miss The Beyonce Special Tonight On ABC
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie…
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
Marlon Wayans Speaks on Monique’s Netflix Deal and…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Kenyan Government Slammed After Girl Commits Suicide For…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Tyrese & Naomie Harris Talk About His Chapped…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Uma Thurman’s Iconic Poison Ivy Role Deserves More…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Hustlers’ Star KeKe Palmer On Her NYFW Debut…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close