Poll: Are You Afraid Of Friday The 13th?

Broken Mirror

Source: jenjen42 / Getty

It’s called Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th. And if you’re afraid of Friday the 13th, get ready for the last one of the year, which is coming up in December.

Friday the 13th facts:

  • Every year will have at least one Friday the 13th.
  • No year will have more than three Friday the 13ths.
  • The fear of Friday the 13th is so widespread that many high-rise buildings, hospitals and hotels skip the number 13 on floors. Many airports skip 13 when numbering gates.
  • Alfred Hitchcock was born on Friday the 13th.
  • In Italy, Friday the 13th isn’t considered unlucky. Their unlucky day is Friday the 17th.
  • An asteroid known as 99942 Apophis will pass by Earth on Friday the 13th in the year 2029. Originally, it was thought that the asteroid would collide with Earth on that day.

 

 

 

Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It

14 photos Launch gallery

Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It

Continue reading Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It

Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It

Chances are if Cam Newton is playing, he'll be trending for not only his performance but also his fashion. Case and point...today, when the Panthers quarterback made his pregame appearance looking like what one tweeter described as, "Fiddler and the roof." https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1172277034816552965 All of which is not unusual for Newton, who trended a few days ago when he wore another interesting ensemble and bee keeper hat to the opening season game. His outfits have become almost as exciting as his talent and Twitter is polarized between loving it and thinking he belongs in a Batman movie. (Seriously, there's a whole thread about it). Because we love Cam Newton in all his #BlackBoyJoy, why not have some fun laughing at his fashion choices. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter has to say about his latest looks.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Friday the 13th

