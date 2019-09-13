Poll: Are You Afraid Of Friday The 13th?

It’s called Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th. And if you’re afraid of Friday the 13th, get ready for the last one of the year, which is coming up in December.
Friday the 13th facts:
- Every year will have at least one Friday the 13th.
- No year will have more than three Friday the 13ths.
- The fear of Friday the 13th is so widespread that many high-rise buildings, hospitals and hotels skip the number 13 on floors. Many airports skip 13 when numbering gates.
- Alfred Hitchcock was born on Friday the 13th.
- In Italy, Friday the 13th isn’t considered unlucky. Their unlucky day is Friday the 17th.
- An asteroid known as 99942 Apophis will pass by Earth on Friday the 13th in the year 2029. Originally, it was thought that the asteroid would collide with Earth on that day.
Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It
14 photos Launch gallery
Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark