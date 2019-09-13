CLOSE
#Girlfriends x #Black-ish – The Reunion We’ve All Been Waiting For

After 11 whole years of laugher, drama and love, the women of #Girlfriends are back together. #TraceeEllisRoss, #GoldenBrooks, #PersiaWhite and #JillMarieJones have reunited for an upcoming episode of Black-ish.

Tracee gave sources an inside scoop of how it felt to be reunited with her girls on screen. “The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006. Girlfriends ran for right years and was important to so many people. Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal to me- and so much fun”.

The episode is scheduled to premiere October 8th. Let me go ahead and set a reminder! #ABC network describes the episode as “When Bow learned that Diane and Ruby believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet women in her feminist group”.

We can not wait to witness greatness all over again. Be sure to tune into ABC network!

