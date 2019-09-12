National Black MBA Association Holding Job Fair Tomorrow

NOTE: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO HAVE AN MBA TO ATTEND. RSVP here.
The 2019 Career Fair hosted by the RDU National Black MBA Association will offer an exciting opportunity for individuals to connect with companies seeking to fill internships, contract positions, and full time positions. Organizations will primarily seek to hire candidates for local positions, but there will also be opportunities to learn about positions outside of the RDU area.
The career fair is free and open to the public. The private reception is free for vendors and NBMBAA members and will include random prize giveaways. Participation at the private reception requires a $10 donation to the RDU Chapter for non-members. Donations are non-refundable. Food and drinks will be provided while quantities last.
Fri, September 13, 2019
2:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT
Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Airport Brier Creek
8001 Arco Corporate Drive
Raleigh, NC 27617
Do your research and wow your next potential employer! The career fair will feature the following companies as participating vendors:
SAS
H & R Block
Eaton Corporation
Novo Nordisk
Lowe’s
NetApp
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
Greene Resources
Duke Energy
FBI
LogMeIn
Apptio
NC State University
EDI Integrated Business Solutions
PNC
RTI International
Parsons
JLL
Piedmont Community College
MetLife
LabCorp
Bree & Associates
State Farm
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC
Sponsors include:
Alton Lane
Univision
WTVD11
