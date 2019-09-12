CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

National Black MBA Association Holding Job Fair Tomorrow

Make your differences a conversation starter

Source: Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty

Seeking a career change? Interested in networking with professionals in the RDU area? Bring your resume, 30-sec elevator pitch, and A-game!

NOTE: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO HAVE AN MBA TO ATTEND. RSVP here.

The 2019 Career Fair hosted by the RDU National Black MBA Association will offer an exciting opportunity for individuals to connect with companies seeking to fill internships, contract positions, and full time positions. Organizations will primarily seek to hire candidates for local positions, but there will also be opportunities to learn about positions outside of the RDU area.

The career fair is free and open to the public. The private reception is free for vendors and NBMBAA members and will include random prize giveaways. Participation at the private reception requires a $10 donation to the RDU Chapter for non-members. Donations are non-refundable. Food and drinks will be provided while quantities last.

Fri, September 13, 2019

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT

Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Airport Brier Creek

8001 Arco Corporate Drive

Raleigh, NC 27617

Do your research and wow your next potential employer! The career fair will feature the following companies as participating vendors:

SAS

H & R Block

Eaton Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Lowe’s

NetApp

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Greene Resources

Duke Energy

FBI

LogMeIn

Apptio

NC State University

EDI Integrated Business Solutions

PNC

RTI International

Parsons

JLL

Piedmont Community College

MetLife

LabCorp

Bree & Associates

State Farm

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC

Sponsors include:

Alton Lane

Univision

WTVD11

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Slay! Taraji P. Henson Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

25 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Taraji P. Henson Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading Slay! Taraji P. Henson Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Slay! Taraji P. Henson Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_3021035" align="alignleft" width="818"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] With a wedding coming up, shooting the last season of Empire and launching her new wig line, 2019 has been a pretty good year for Taraji P. Henson. And even better? It's the Oscar nominee's 49th birthday on September 11! The Virgo is clearly happy, in love and living her best life on the 'Gram. Take a look:  

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Job Fair , National Black MBA

Videos
Latest
Array
Paul Mooney’s Sons Speak On Their Father’s Gay…
 4 hours ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.12.19
Deception From NC Republicans Override Veto
 4 hours ago
09.12.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: They’re Still On Some Colorist…
 5 hours ago
09.12.19
“You Should Have Told That Sh*t Years Ago”…
 5 hours ago
09.12.19
Sony Accuses Vincent Herbert Of Hiding Assets in…
 6 hours ago
09.12.19
Come Walk/Run With Us For St. Jude
 7 hours ago
09.12.19
13 items
13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Celebs That Are Almost Unrecognizable After Their Looks…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO Premiers New 9/11 Doc From Perspective Of…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Michael Jordan Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
15 items
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close