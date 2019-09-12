CLOSE
Deception From NC Republicans Override Veto

In a surprise vote, the House overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget in an early morning session Wednesday.

The North Carolina House of Representatives held a surprise emergency session on September 11 and voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the General Assembly's proposed budget.

Democrats said they were lied to and specifically told no vote would happen Wednesday morning. Instead, Republicans held a vote with 64 of the 120 members of the House present. The vote ended up being 55-9 with the nine present Democrats voting against the override and vehemently objecting to the vote taking place.

Gov. Cooper blasts the move saying, “For a decade, this Republican legislature elected by unconstitutional means has used tricks and bullying to starve our public schools and deny healthcare to half-a-million working North Carolinians,” Cooper said at a news conference. “They used lies, bribes and illegal districts because their policies damage our state and can’t pass on their own merit. Today, on the 18th anniversary of 9-11, while the state was honoring first responders, Republicans called a deceptive surprise override of my budget veto.”

