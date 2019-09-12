CLOSE
Come Walk/Run With Us For St. Jude

St. Jude Radiothon

Join the Radio One Team and come walk/run with us for St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The St. Jude Walk Run 5K…..  is Saturday Sept. 28th  registration begins at 8am and the walk starts at 9am at the Frontier – Research Triangle Park – 800 Park Offices Dr. RTP 27709.

Join us in raising money for the kids of St. Jude where families never receive a bill for anything.  Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.

Log on to:  www.stjude.org/walktriangle  and register to walk with us.

