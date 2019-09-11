CLOSE
Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead Futuristic Series Where Humans Have Gone Blind

A community defends their hope for the future.

Jason Momoa

Source: Splash News / Splash News

More epic content is headed for streaming and a new fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard will find its home at Apple TV+.

According to Deadline, the series entitled See takes place in the distant future where a deadly virus has destroyed humankind. Those who survived the plague, emerged as blind.

Centuries later, Momoa plays Baba Voss, the father of twins who have the mythic ability to see. Voss must defend his tribe against a desperate and powerful queen who seeks to have the twins destroyed. Woodard will take on the role of Paris, Baba’s spiritual leader. The cast also includes international stars like Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar and Marilee Talkington.

The show is backed by Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence (who directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2), and Peter Chernin‘s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The pilot episode was written by Knight and directed by Lawrence. Knight and Lawrence also serve as executive producers along with Peter Chernin, Jennon Topping and Kristen Campo. To make sure the series is authentic and representative of the subject, some of the cast and crew are blind or have low vision.

See will make it’s debut on November 1 exclusively on Apple TV+, which is Apple’s new original video subscription site. You can check out the trailer below!

Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead Futuristic Series Where Humans Have Gone Blind was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

