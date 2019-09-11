CLOSE
Michael Jordan Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas!!

Jordan announced that he will donate $1 million to assiste aftermath with the relief efforts in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Michael Jordan Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Air Jordan At Palais de Tokyo In Paris

Source: Catherine Steenkeste / Getty

