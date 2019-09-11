CLOSE
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO]

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

